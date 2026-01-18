Insularity threatens Davos dialogue goal

Growing insularity is dividing global populations, according to a poll released in Davos, challenging the World Economic Forum’s goal of fostering “a spirit of dialogue” at this week’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort.

Edelman, the world’s largest public relations firm, found that trust in institutions, from governments to businesses, is being eroded by inflation, nationalism, employees’ fear of losing jobs to AI, and the spread of disinformation.

Instead of choosing dialogue and compromise, “the world’s going in the opposite direction,” said CEO Richard Edelman. The family-controlled firm’s annual Trust Barometer, which surveyed 37,500 people in 28 countries, reported a “crisis of grievance” last year, with young people in particular showing growing anger at those in power.

This year, its CEO said, there is a prevailing mood of “sullen acceptance and insularity,” with 70% of those polled saying they distrust people with different values and opinions.

AD

Edelman, a prominent advisor to top executives, said CEOs should respond to the findings by doing more to build bonds inside their companies, after a backlash to corporate activism prompted many executives to avoid weighing in on issues dividing their employees.

“Over the past 18 months to two years, business has put its head down and tried to stay out of the discussion and that time’s up,” he said. “CEOs need to be trust brokers. They need to engage, they need to listen. They don’t need to be advocates; they need to organize engagement.”