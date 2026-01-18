Events Email Briefings
Europe weighs response to Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland

Jan 18, 2026, 5:16pm EST
Danish troops in Greenland
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on eight European countries that oppose his efforts to take over Greenland, eliciting a forceful response from the continent.

Trump’s threat reflects his penchant for wielding his economic arsenal for foreign policy means — even against longstanding allies — after countries including Germany, France, and the UK sent troops to the autonomous Danish territory last week.

The eight tariff targets warned of a “dangerous downward spiral,” while the EU is considering retaliation: The French president urged the bloc to deploy its trade “bazooka,” a tool initially conceived to fend off China. “We either fight a trade war, or we’re in a real war,” a Bruegel fellow said.

J.D. Capelouto
