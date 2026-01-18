China ramps up push for party discipline

Chinese Communist Party enforcers last year punished nearly a million people as leader Xi Jinping stepped up his corruption crackdown and sought to tighten control.

Xi has overseen high-level purges stemming from graft allegations, but the widespread discipline, which includes suspension, demotion and expulsion, suggests he “still wants more commitment to his agenda,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

A state media outlet noted Xi wants to see “intensified” anti-corruption efforts to enforce a forthcoming five-year economic blueprint.

It’s a pivotal time for the world’s second-largest economy, as China grapples with a lopsided reliance on exports over domestic consumption.

Fourth-quarter GDP growth was likely weak, and its trade surplus recently hit a record $1.2 trillion.