China ramps up push for party discipline

Jan 18, 2026, 5:28pm EST
A Chinese police officer in front of a Communist flag
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Chinese Communist Party enforcers last year punished nearly a million people as leader Xi Jinping stepped up his corruption crackdown and sought to tighten control.

Xi has overseen high-level purges stemming from graft allegations, but the widespread discipline, which includes suspension, demotion and expulsion, suggests he “still wants more commitment to his agenda,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

A state media outlet noted Xi wants to see “intensified” anti-corruption efforts to enforce a forthcoming five-year economic blueprint.

It’s a pivotal time for the world’s second-largest economy, as China grapples with a lopsided reliance on exports over domestic consumption.

Fourth-quarter GDP growth was likely weak, and its trade surplus recently hit a record $1.2 trillion.

J.D. Capelouto
