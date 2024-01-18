What US lawmakers’ Taiwan visit means for relations with China

A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation is due in Taipei in the coming weeks, the Financial Times reported, as Washington echoes its support for Taiwan after the self-governing island elected pro-sovereignty candidate William Lai as its president.

It will be the second U.S. delegation to visit Taiwan since the election of Lai, who Beijing considers a separatist.

While U.S. lawmakers have grown increasingly skeptical of China, many analysts warn that there are still deep policy divisions between Republicans and Democrats, and their decisions related to Taiwan are critical in preventing war and economic fallout.