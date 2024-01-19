Trump wants to kill the border deal, but GOP senators are brushing him off

Trump took his bat to the Senate’s border talks in a Wednesday night Truth Social Post. “I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all,” he wrote, adding he believed “no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER.”

Appearing on Fox, Johnson also confirmed that he and Trump have been discussing the border issue by phone “pretty frequently.” The speaker has expressed his own skepticism toward the Senate deal, and according to Punchbowl told GOP members on Sunday that they “can’t solve the crisis at the border until Donald Trump or another Republican is in the White House.”

But Republican Senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have argued in recent days that waiting for a better deal isn’t an option. Democrats, they point out, aren’t likely to agree to new border restrictions if President Trump is re-elected. And even if the GOP wins a trifecta in November, Democrats will still have the power to filibuster legislation.

At a Wednesday press conference, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., marveled that Democrats were willing to make border concessions without new pathways to citizenship moving in tandem, calling it “really unheard of.”

“I know that if we do this deal, it helps Biden because it makes him change a policy, which is not working,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told reporters Thursday. “But I think it’s more important that we do what’s right for the country.”

“Democrats will not do this without being forced to do so,” Rounds said.

Other Senators have been explicit that they’re willing to ignore Trump. “My job is not to reserve a crisis for later when we can solve it sooner,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Semafor. “But I’m a little disappointed in [Trump’s] opposition to it.”

“I do think it’ll have a negative impact on getting House votes,” Cramer added.