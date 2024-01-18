Tobacco use is down globally

The number of tobacco users worldwide dropped from 1.362 billion in 2000 to 1.245 billion in 2022, despite the world population rising by a third in that time. A third of adults used tobacco in 2000, the World Health Organization found, compared to 22% in 2020. That estimate includes anyone over 15 years old who chews tobacco, smokes cigarettes, or uses other tobacco products.

This drop doesn’t quite meet the goal countries around the world set: a 30% reduction of tobacco use from 2010 to 2025. Rates are currently down about 25% from 2010, WHO reported, and only 56 countries are on track to reach the 30% goal.

The highest regional rate is in Southeast Asia, with 27% of over-15s using tobacco. Europe is close behind at 25%, and the continent is expected to have the highest rate by 2030. U.S. rates hit 20% in 2022, falling from 30% in 2000.