Chipmaker TSMC pushes global expansion as supply chain battle heats up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. – the world’s largest chipmaker – outlined global expansion plans and struck a bullish note on future demand, even as it posted a 19% fall in net profit owing to customers’ pandemic-era inventory backlogs.

TSMC, which makes chips used in artificial intelligence applications as well as consumer electronics and smartphones, said it would open its first facility in Japan, begin construction on one in Germany and expand sites in Arizona and Taiwan.

The chipmaker said the outlook looks brighter for 2024, boosted by AI-led demand, with the company expecting revenues to grow by up to 25%. Across the industry, chip sales increased in November for the first time in more than a year and the smartphone market started to grow again in the last quarter of 2023.