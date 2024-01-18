Rafael Nadal criticized for becoming Saudi Arabia’s tennis ambassador

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has been accused of supporting Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand what critics call the regime’s “sportswashing” campaign after he was appointed ambassador of its tennis federation this week.

Riyadh has invested billions of dollars in golf, soccer, and Formula 1 — setting up a rival to the PGA tour and boosting its own domestic soccer league with foreign celebrities.

Rights groups see the move as a strategic and widespread effort to distract the world from Saudi Arabia’s human rights record while boosting the oil-reliant country’s economic growth.