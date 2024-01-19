Mike Johnson talks like a lawyer. That might be a problem.

When House Speaker Mike Johnson talks, all of Washington listens — and for some reason, everyone seems to come away feeling they’ve been told more or less what they wanted to hear.

Take Thursday. As lawmakers looked to head off a looming government shutdown, hardline conservatives urged Johnson to allow a vote on attaching border security measures to Congress’s short-term spending bill.

“The speaker is considering it, and he’s working through the mechanics to make sure we have the best path forward on how to do it within the legislative process,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va. told reporters after a private meeting about the longshot request.

Apparently Johnson didn’t contemplate it for very long. Within an hour, his office announced he’d bring the funding stopgap to the floor without changes.

Or consider last week, when conservatives pushed Johnson to tear up the full-year bipartisan spending deal he’d struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. For a moment, some appeared to believe they’d convinced him.

“There’s going to be a new deal drawn up and that’s what we’re in the process of doing,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said.

Not so. The next day, Johnson announced that he wasn’t renegotiating the spending pact.

It’s not just the right that seems to get wrongfooted by Johnson. On Wednesday, President Biden met with top congressional leaders to discuss the need for more Ukraine aid, which conservatives have said they won’t support without major border security changes. Afterwards, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas said there “was a consensus on the fact that we can’t abandon our allies.”

Johnson’s team summed up the meeting on X rather differently, however: