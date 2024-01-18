DOJ calls emergency response to Uvalde massacre a ‘cascading’ failure

A long-awaited report from the U.S. Department of Justice analyzing law enforcement’s response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde found “cascading failures of leadership” in the emergency response to the crisis.

A lack of “structure contributed to confusion among responders about who was in charge of the response and how they could assist,” the report noted, adding that the “failures may have been influenced by policy and training deficiencies.”