Why more people are crossing the Darien Gap, one of the world’s most treacherous migration routes

The 60-mile Darien Gap is one of the “world’s most dangerous migration routes,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Traversing it is a severe test of human endurance that can take weeks: migrants must trek across mountains, cross imposing rivers, and battle temperatures that often reach 95ºF (35ºC) all while carrying everything they’ll wear, eat, and drink en route.

Other dangers abound too: the route is dotted with human traffickers and members of Colombia’s guerrillas and drug cartels. “Deep in the jungle,” said UNICEF’s Jean Gough “robbery, rape and human trafficking are as dangerous as wild animals, insects and the absolute lack of safe drinking water.

But migrants persist in making the journey in search of better jobs and security in the United States.

AD

Since Mexico imposed tourist visa restrictions in 2021, under pressure from the United States to limit illegal immigration, more people have been making the trek through South and Central America.

For instance, most Ecuadorean migrants attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border used to travel to Mexico as tourists and would then cross the border to the U.S. illegally.

But it is not only Latin American migrants attempting the journey.

In 2022, Indians made up the 6th largest migrant group traversing through the Darien, while at least 1,300 people from China — including children — crossed last year, nearly three times as many as the previous decade, the BBC reports.

Other routes exist, however, such as flying to Nicaragua’s capital Managua — thus leaping the Darien — but they can be prohibitively expensive: According to El País, Ecuadoreans would have to pay smugglers up to $20,000 for this service, roughly twice the country’s GDP per capita.