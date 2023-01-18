British Twitter mocks UK food official for comparing office cakes to second-hand smoking

There were some, however, who backed up Jebb's comments. Lou Walker, a registered health coach whose Twitter handle is @RethinkCake, shared peer-reviewed findings from a study into "office cake culture in the UK" in which

87% of respondents said cake was available to them at the office at least once or twice a week.

And 38% said the presence of cake at work made it difficult for them to eat healthily, while 31% said office cake had led them to gain weight. Meanwhile, 95% believed the ideal rate of office cakes each week should be once or less.

A food and drink writer, Signe Johansen, felt that the outrage over office cakes was ignoring an important part of the story apart from just personal responsibility. Citing a recent Guardian column, Johansen said that "creating a healthy *environment* with accessible and affordable facilities to stay active is a much-neglected part of the story."