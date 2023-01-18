Taiwan’s import ban on Chinese spicy peanuts and snail noodles has people annoyed and amused

Taipei's official reason for the ban on the products was to protect domestic production, with officials saying they had discovered tons of "smuggled" noodles and other products from the mainland over the last few years.

But cross-strait analysts interviewed by the South China Morning Post argued that the ban could be politically-motivated and retaliation for the mainland blocking the imports of some Taiwanese domestic goods over the last few years.

The diplomatic spat first began with China banning the import of Taiwanese pineapples in 2021 (at the time, China accounted for more than 95% of Taiwan's pineapple exports). Since then, the two governments have gone back and forth on with bans on other fruits, fish products, tobacco, and beer.