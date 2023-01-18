Senegal, Niger lead Africa's economic growth in 2023

Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to come in around 3.6% this year, which is essentially flat from 2022, according to the World Bank’s latest projections.

The sub-region’s growth will be hampered by policies intended to curb inflation and manage ballooning debts, such as interest rate hikes and subsidy cuts. A “sharp slowdown” with key trading partners, particularly China, is also expected to curtail growth.

Oil and gas production will propel Senegal and Niger to being the fastest growing countries in the region this year while DR Congo is expected to be boosted by an expansion in mining production, even as commodity prices decline.