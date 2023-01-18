Semafor Davos Daily: Davos, Man

Welcome to Day 3 of Davos 2023, where temperatures remain below freezing and the agenda is a little slow. At least there’s free “Emirati hot chocolate” available in sidewalk stalls.

It’s midweek, which is right about when the “Davos consensus” starts to congeal, passed among attendees alongside the plates of toothpicked olives and Gruyère cubes.

But it is almost always wrong. It’s too optimistic ahead of crashes. Despite its global attendance list, it missed the rise of nationalism and economic balkanization. It’s vulnerable to groupthink.

A short list of things the Davos crowd missed: the 2008 crash, Brexit and the election of Donald Trump in 2016, slowing global growth in 2018 and 2019, and the pandemic in 2020. (I did a deeper dive on just how bad the masters of the universe are at seeing around corners here.)

So far this year, the vibe is dour, and I’d expect that cement to harden by the end of the week. “It does seem a little more downcast than usual,” Lazard’s Peter Orszag told CNBC, before going on to prove my point. “I think the best reason for hope is all the hand-wringing, because the Davos convention is almost inevitably wrong.”

AD

If you've been forwarded this email, you can sign up here for more.