Nobel laureate Maria Ressa’s acquittal is a rare victory for press freedom in Southeast Asia

Press freedom is deteriorating across Southeast Asia. In the most recent World Press Freedom Index, released by not-for-profit organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), three Southeast Asian countries — Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos — ranked among the worst for press freedom on the list of 180 countries and territories.

In its 2022 report, RSF wrote that even in democratic countries in the Asia-Pacific region, “media face pressure from increasingly authoritarian and/or nationalist governments.”

Where there are no outright bans on critical coverage, stories can be suppressed through the use of intimidation, arrests or lawsuits.

The Philippines is ranked as one of the worst countries in the world for prosecuting the killers of journalists. Since 1986, more than 200 journalists have been killed in the country, mostly those working for radio stations in the provinces, according to Human Rights Watch.