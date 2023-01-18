Does the future of renewables lie in gravity batteries?

Traditional batteries are improving, says Jenny Chase, a solar analyst for BloombergNEF, although along with everything else, their average price rose a little in 2022 after years of falling. “It's reasonably clear that we will have batteries to cover two to six hours of energy demand,” she told Semafor. They’ll work well for storing energy for short periods, charging and discharging every day. But for longer-term storage, different technology will be needed.

The challenge with that, says Chase, is that it involves a large capital outlay and has irregular use. So you need it to be cheap. Pumped hydropower is one common method: Simply pumping large amounts of water uphill and releasing it as needed, although this does involve flooding entire valleys. Using compressed air is another.

Breaking water into hydrogen and oxygen via electrolysis, and storing the hydrogen as fuel is perhaps the most promising, she says: “You build an electrolyzer, and fill big tanks or disused salt mines. The capex of the electrolyzer is low.” Hydrogen can be stored indefinitely, like fossil fuels, and can store large amounts of energy in a small volume.

The new research, published in the journal Energies, suggests that pumping sand via giant conveyor belts up the tens of thousands of disused mine shafts around the world can be an alternative. “Gravity batteries,” other than pumped hydropower, are not usually considered realistic because lifting weights up high doesn’t take, or release, much energy. One analyst estimates that you’d have to drop a one-kilogram (2lb) weight about 10,000 miles to release as much energy as you would by burning one kilogram of hydrogen.

But the Energies paper suggests that the scale of using all the world’s defunct mineshafts, and using sand instead of weights so that energy can be continuously pumped and released, would make it viable. They suggest connecting the generator to batteries so that it could provide long-term and short-term storage cheaply.