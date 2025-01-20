Uncommon Bonds: AI export controls

Proposed AI export controls have created dueling alliances across party lines. In one corner are national security hawks who argue that the limits, while they pose a potential threat to the industry, are necessary to prevent US technology from falling into the hands of geopolitical rivals.

“National security is a concern for all of us,” Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the House select committee on China, told Semafor. He added that the Chinese Communist Party, “for instance, is extremely interested in gaining access to the highest-end GPUs or AI chips in order to further their military modernization as well as their surveillance state and persecution of the Uyghurs and other minorities. And we need to act accordingly.”

Krishnamoorthi penned a letter with his Republican counterpart on the committee, Chairman John Moolenaar, encouraging the Commerce Department to follow through with the AI framework before it was released. The two are also cosponsoring legislation that would empower Commerce to use export controls on emerging technology sought by US adversaries.

“Washington cannot allow Beijing to dominate artificial intelligence,” agreed Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the conservative Hudson Institute. “America must ensure we are sharing our technology only with trusted allies and partners. Industry may not like it, but we can’t allow the CCP to smuggle or steal this critical technology.”

But opponents of strict controls can count their own bipartisan alliance in Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. The two top leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee recently warned the Biden team against what they termed “draconian restrictions,” arguing that the US would undermine its own interests and cede ground to China with new rules.

Industry powerhouses like Nvidia took a similar tack.

“The new Biden rules would only weaken America’s global competitiveness, undermining the innovation that has kept the US ahead,” the company’s vice president of external affairs wrote.