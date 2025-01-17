Marco Rubio set to be first confirmation to Trump’s cabinet: Reports

Marco Rubio could be a little lonely in Donald Trump’s Cabinet at first. Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch told Semafor that early signals from Democrats point toward allowing a vote on Rubio’s confirmation on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Senate Homeland Security Chair Rand Paul is shepherding DHS nominee Kristi Noem’s confirmation hearing today, and told Semafor he hopes to have a vote both in committee and the Senate floor on Monday. Democrats aren’t quite sure. “That’s not my impression,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the committee’s ranking member. “I certainly support putting her up as quickly as we can.”

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker told Semafor he’s planning a Monday committee vote on defense nominee Pete Hegseth, but final confirmation may have to wait due to Democratic opposition. His forecast: “Perhaps as early as Wednesday or Thursday.”