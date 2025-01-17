Events Newsletters
India successfully docks two spacecraft in Earth’s orbit

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Jan 17, 2025, 6:58am EST
South Asia
ISRO.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
The News

India became just the fourth nation to successfully dock two spacecraft in orbit.

The country’s space plans are increasingly ambitious, and orbital docking is a crucial step toward building a space station or landing on the Moon. The two craft launched together, then orbited in parallel for some time — the docking was scheduled for Jan. 7 but delayed for testing.

Space was once the preserve of the US and Russian states, but other countries are becoming bigger players, as are private companies: After Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin managed its first launch this week, SpaceX’s Starship had its seventh test flight, although it experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” over the ocean which forced US airlines to divert flights.

