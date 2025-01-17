Events Newsletters
IMF raises US economic forecast as Canada and Europe fall behind

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Jan 17, 2025, 10:30am EST
Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, left, speaks with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Ken Cedeno/File Photo/Reuters
The News

The US economy is on track to grow faster this year than previously predicted, boosted by strong labor markets and accelerating investment, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

The IMF projects that the US economy will grow by 2.7%, up from an earlier estimate of 2.2%. By contrast, the institution lowered its estimates for the eurozone and Canada, which are facing a number of economic challenges.

The big story is the divergence between the US and the rest of the world,” the IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said.

Without explicitly mentioning US president-elect Donald Trump’s promises of a new wave of tariffs, Gourinchas said that “an intensification of protectionist policies, for instance, in the form of a new wave of tariffs, could exacerbate trade tensions, lower investment, reduce market efficiency, distort trade flows and again disrupt supply chains.”

China’s predicted growth was adjusted 0.1% up to 4.6%, after a November stimulus package helped offset a real estate slump.

