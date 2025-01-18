Economic indicators could get ‘foggier,’ a Fed Bank president says

December data released this week showed a jump in energy costs, but underlying inflation slowed for the first time since the summer. The Fed lowered interest rates for a third consecutive meeting last month, but have signaled they are likely to slow the pace of cuts going forward.

Altogether, data on jobs, inflation, productivity, and growth “have been saying [the economy is] stabilizing at something like full employment,” Goolsbee said. That, along with low inflation, is the Fed’s main job.

One of the Fed’s more accessible and plain-spoken officials, Goolsbee this year rotates in as a voting member of the panel that sets interest rates, which gives his comments extra economic weight.

Time-tested economic datasets have guided the Fed in its cuts so far, but Goolsbee said he is concerned that these critical indicators will “start to become more muddled.” New tariffs promised by President-elect Donald Trump or geopolitical instability could cause, for example, energy or steel prices to spike — a temporary inflation shock that wouldn’t necessarily require a response from the Fed.

“We’re going to be in the business of trying to figure out which part of the inflation number we should respond to,” he said. “So I do feel like the job in the near term is going to be a little foggier.”