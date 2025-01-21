Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Davos parkas through the years

Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
Jan 21, 2025, 12:42am EST
business
A graphic showing different CEOs and the coats they wore at the Davos World Economic Forum.
CNBC/Bloomberg via Getty Images. Graphic: Al Lucca/Semafor.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The Scene

Davos is, first and foremost, a place to be seen; its main drag is called the Promenade for a reason. And the star of this alpine runway are the parkas, which get more airtime than the tailored suits under them.

We asked everyone’s favorite online fashion critic, Derek Guy, aka the Twitter menswear guy and author of the Die, Workwear! blog, to sift through the Davos archives with us. He was mostly unimpressed from about 2005 onward. “As tailored clothing has slowly disappeared, so has the dress coat,” he said. Performance sportswear for miles.

Call it the decline of conspicuous consumption. “If you look at the Wall Street guys today, they’re mostly not wearing Rolexes or Pateks,” Guy tells Semafor. “The flex is that you’re a mountain biker and wearing the digital exercise watch.”

Title icon

The Outfits

David Rubenstein, 2024: Guy: Historically, it would be very weird to wear such a casual sportswear garment over a pinstripe suit. But the world has unfortunately moved on from dress coats.
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty
James Gorman, 2023: You see these types of jackets often from high-end Italian labels such as Loro Piana and Herno. Wool shell, and the sheepskin collar adds a bit of flair. Very Succession.
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty
Francesco Starace, 2020: I suppose everyone nowadays is trying to find ways to dress down the traditional coat-and-tie. This attempt is better than most because the jacket appears to have some shoulder padding (aside from the filler used to keep the wearer warm), which confers some of the flattering effects of a traditional tailored jacket.
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty
Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, 2016: The coat here is nice. A slightly odd choice for a dark suit and banker collar—I think this would look more at home with something casual—but it’s better than the nylon parkas and Arc’teryx outerwear people wear over tailoring nowadays. Tan shearling jackets can be tricky since shearling is hard to clean and shows dirt easily.
David A.Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty
Jamie Dimon, 2015: The beginning of the high-end parka era and the death of wool. In my opinion, Arc’teryx is too casual to be worn over tailoring.
David A.Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty
Sir Martin Sorrel, 2014: This much fur suggests you rob your own country. I want to say it’s coyote.
Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty
George Soros, 2009: An even better choice. Classic Raglan sleeved overcoat, possibly a Balmacaan, which was traditionally worn over tweed sport coats. Hopefully it’s at least knee-length. These are more common among an older generation of men.
Adrian Moser/Bloomberg via Getty
AD
AD