China GDP growth hits government targets, beating analyst expectations

China said its economic growth met official targets, but some analysts were skeptical and others warned of challenges ahead.

The country reported better-than-expected GDP growth in the fourth quarter, helping it reach Beijing’s goal of full-year expansion of 5%, thanks in part to economic stimulus and importers elsewhere ramping up purchases of Chinese goods ahead of expected tariffs from the US.

Yet the chief China economist at the Australian bank Macquarie said the country would still be grappling with the risk of deflation, growing numbers of ordinary Chinese — facing high unemployment and stagnant salaries — are complaining of worsening living standards, and any targets for the year ahead will face “headwinds from tariffs and sanctions,” ING’s Greater China chief economist noted.