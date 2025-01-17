Brazil bars ex-President Jair Bolsonaro from Trump inauguration

Brazil’s Supreme Court banned former President Jair Bolsonaro from traveling to Donald Trump’s inauguration, arguing that he could use the trip to flee the country. Bolsonaro is under investigation for his role in the political violence that gripped Brasília after his electoral defeat.

Trump, who takes office on Monday, has already upended Latin American politics: Bolsonaro himself said he hopes Trump’s return will lead to an easing of sanctions against his movement, while regional leaders have tried to curry favor with the incoming administration.

Trump is also having an impact economically: Chinese soybean buyers have begun acquiring seeds from Brazil instead of the US over fears that Trump might impose tariffs, as he’s repeatedly vowed to.