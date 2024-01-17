US set to redesignate Houthis as terrorist group after Red Sea attacks

The U.S. is expected to redesignate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization after a spate of attacks in the Red Sea amid a growing expansion of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted commercial vessels in the crucial shipping corridor for weeks, claiming to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel continues its military operation in Gaza.

The Biden administration removed the Houthis’ terrorist designation in February 2021 in order to send humanitarian aid packages to Yemen. The relisting comes as the security crisis in the Middle East shows signs of spiraling, and Iran’s proxy militias — known as the “axis of resistance” — carry out strikes around the region.