Real talk about AI at Davos

There’s a stretch of snow-covered road in Davos that seems to be mostly dedicated to large corporations marketing themselves to the global elite.

Outside, you might get a free hot chocolate. Inside, you’ll mostly hear about one topic: Artificial intelligence.

Everyone from Bill Gates, Diane von Furstenberg, or Wyclef Jean, has a view on what AI means for humanity and they’ve come to Davos to share it.

In one panel, hosted by Salesforce, Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas introduced the audience to the co-host of his new radio show: An AI chat bot. Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren’s Formula 1 team, joked the bot might learn to drive a race car. And so in a way, AI has replaced crypto as the subject of this year’s silly tech craze.