Online piracy surges as viewers battle ‘subscription fatigue’

Streaming giants can address piracy surge by adjusting platforms

Digital pirates also tend to be among the biggest purchasers of legal content online, with experts saying these audiences are often more committed to the content they consume than those who pay for streaming services. “The people I know who do [pirate] are some of the most rabid cinephiles I know,” one director told The Daily Beast.

Ernesto Van der Sar, editor of the trade publication TorrentFreak, told The Daily Beast that the streaming industry needs to converge towards a system where consumers can watch “pretty much everything they like for an affordable price.” However, in an industry that is constructed around licensing silos with billions in revenue at stake, “that’s easier said than done,” he admitted.