Netanyahu and Biden have reportedly not spoken in three weeks

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly not spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in more than three weeks, as Washington grows increasingly impatient with the rationale of the Israeli leader’s wartime conduct in Gaza amid mounting civilian casualties.

The last known call between the two leaders was on Dec. 23 — which ended with the U.S. president angrily ending the conversation over Netanyahu’s refusal to release the Palestinian tax revenues Israel is withholding, Axios reported.

White House officials are reportedly in regular contact with Netanyahu’s war cabinet member and former defense minister Benny Gantz, who has clashed with the prime minister over Israel’s military goals in Gaza.

Netanyahu, observers say, is more concerned about the survival of his government and career. “The end of war means the end of government,” Israel’s ultranationalist national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X.