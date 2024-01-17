China’s luxury market is bouncing back

China's luxury market is double the size it was in 2019

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , The Business of Fashion

Though China’s economic growth in 2023 was at one of its lowest levels in decades, the country’s domestic luxury market is almost double the size it was in 2019, thanks, in part, to an uptick in nationwide travel and shopping. Before COVID, 60% of Chinese luxury purchases were made overseas, while the remainder was local, according to The Business of Fashion. Now, domestic shopping accounts for 60 to 70% of the country’s spend — what the State of Fashion report forecasts will be a “permanent repatriation of luxury spend.”

Domestic travel to Hainan Island, China’s duty-free enclave, played an especially key role in boosting the country’s luxury transactions, though experts say this trend is somewhat surprising. “There was a question, right? What happens when the borders are open again — will Chinese still go to Hainan or will they all just drop back to Hong Kong?” one Shanghai-based McKinsey official said.