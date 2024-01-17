Big Oil’s big consolidation could be good for the climate

The biggest oil and gas producers are flush with cash after a couple of highly profitable years, but are under pressure from their shareholders not to plow that money back into new production. As companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron plan for their existing wells to run low and oil demand to decline, and with few untapped resources left, the most cost-effective way to maintain market share has become to acquire a smaller rival and run its wells more efficiently. Gas companies are under similar pressure to find efficiencies, especially because gas prices have fallen since the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Recent big deals include Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s purchase of Hess, both in October, as well as APA’s acquisition of Callon Petroleum on Jan. 4, along with numerous other small deals, mostly in the Permian Basin.

That trend should help the sector drive down its carbon footprint. Smaller producers are more reactive to short-term price trends; when prices rise, they race to open new drilling rigs, usually leading to overproduction and price crashes. A larger post-merger company will in theory have a steadier hand, and a production budget that is smaller than the sum of the two pre-merger companies, both of which should result in lower overall output, said Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the sustainable finance advocacy group Ceres.

Larger production companies are also more willing and able to reduce their own operational (scope 1 and 2) emissions. They have bigger budgets for monitoring and emissions-control measures, and if they are publicly listed, are accustomed to reporting emissions data that private companies can more easily conceal (the reverse is also true: When majors offload production assets to private companies, the assets’ emissions tend to increase.) Prior to its merger with Chesapeake, Southwestern had a target to reduce, but not eliminate, its operational emissions by 2035. Post-merger, the combined company will adopt Chesapeake’s more ambitious target to reach net zero by that date. Larger companies may also be better positioned to invest in developing energy transition technologies like carbon capture or hydrogen, or to acquire climate tech startups, like Occidental’s $1.1 billion purchase of Carbon Engineering in August.

In general, the consolidation wave is a sign that Big Oil investors know the end is near, Logan said: “An industry with decades of growth ahead of it doesn’t need to consolidate. An industry that is approaching sunset does.”