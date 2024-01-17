Africa’s top smartphone seller Transsion is the world’s fastest growing phone maker

Transsion, the top smartphone seller in Africa, posted the highest annual growth in smartphone shipments in 2023 of the top five phone makers in the world.

The Shenzhen, China company shipped 95 million units of smartphones last year, 30.8% more than it did in 2022, according to technology research firm International Data Corporation. That was above Apple’s 3.7% growth, while Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO each shipped fewer phones in 2023 than in the previous year.

Transsion’s performance last year, especially between October and December when it shipped 69% more phones than in the same period in 2022, means its share of the global smartphone market has grown from 6% to 8.1%, IDC said. Apple, now the world’s top smartphone maker for the first time after overtaking Samsung last year, has a 20.1% share.