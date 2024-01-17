Politics and religion merge as Modi prepares to inaugurate new temple

Line between politics and religion blurry ahead of Ram Temple opening

Sources: The Diplomat , Al Jazeera , The Guardian

The consecration of the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya has locals “in the grip of a religious fever,” The Diplomat wrote. But there is a “loud political messaging as well,” with Modi hailed as a “savior” for building the temple. “This will be our Vatican City,” a member of the VHP, a right-wing Hindu group with ties to Modi, said. Hindus believe the city is the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Muslims have prayed at a mosque located there for centuries which was torn down by a right-wing Hindu mob in 1992 — sparking one of the deadliest communal riots in India.

Opposition leaders have refused to attend the temple’s inauguration, calling it a political gimmick. A former parliament member said he turned down an invite “because the event has been appropriated by the BJP-RSS; a religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains.” Ahead of its inauguration, flags of the BJP wave next to banners of Hindu deities, “reinforcing the idea that the temple is a gift to India’s Hindu majority from the BJP,” Al Jazeera wrote.