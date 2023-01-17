At least one investment firm is facing the music on startup valuations

Unlike many of its peers, $37 billion investor Viking Global survived a volatile year in the public markets, but wrote down many of its private startup stakes.

Its more realistic approach about private tech valuations could put pressure on rivals to do the same. That may set up another bad year for investors that back those kinds of startups.

The firm’s main hedge fund that invests in public stocks fell 2.5% in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter. Peers like Tiger Global, Lone Pine, and Coatue lost significantly more in the public markets.

Those competitors, though, have used their vast private holdings — in companies such as Stripe, ByteDance, Brex, and more — to act as a buffer against these public losses, occasionally valuing their stakes much higher than other investors, according to a recent data analysis by Bloomberg.

Viking is the opposite. While their public book was hedged and managed to weather the rocky markets last year, the firm was aggressive in internally marking down stakes in private companies such as Druva and Impossible Foods. The firm’s fund that invests in private companies was down more than 23% last year, according to people familiar with the performance.

