Trend forecasters predict that ube — a staple food in Filipino culture — will be a "super-influential" flavor this year

The agency noted that ube’s popularity in online engagement peaked in late 2021.

WGSN wrote that the ingredient began making an appearance in “micro-bakeries delivering adventurous flavors and formats.” The company also noticed a growing interest in ube during the colder months — comparing its texture and properties to pumpkin and sweet potato.

Last fall, U.S. grocery chain Trader Joe’s released a limited-edition gluten-free Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix and Ube Mochi.

In a note to brands and food innovators, the WGSN suggests infusing ube into savory dishes, such as rice and burgers — a move that some cookbook authors have started to embrace.