Semafor Davos Daily: Liu He and Jared Kushner in Davos

Welcome to Day 2 of Davos 2023, where temperatures will be below freezing all day.

Davos is used to left-wing protesters. A small group showed up Sunday to demand an end to oil drilling. They waved signs on the promenade and even briefly slowed traffic.

But the World Economic Forum’s organizers these days are paying more attention to the far right. A right-wing substacker obtained and posted a complete list of attendees in the run-up to the forum. Social media is seething with claims that the World Economic Forum is a globalist cabal organized to control the masses; its goals, apparently, are to force citizens to eat insects and take COVID shots.

The conspiracies run together, said Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt, who is in town to sound the alarm on extremism: “They think Klaus Schwab is Jewish!”