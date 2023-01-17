Semafor Davos Daily: Liu He and Jared Kushner in Davos
Welcome to Day 2 of Davos 2023, where temperatures will be below freezing all day.
Davos is used to left-wing protesters. A small group showed up Sunday to demand an end to oil drilling. They waved signs on the promenade and even briefly slowed traffic.
But the World Economic Forum’s organizers these days are paying more attention to the far right. A right-wing substacker obtained and posted a complete list of attendees in the run-up to the forum. Social media is seething with claims that the World Economic Forum is a globalist cabal organized to control the masses; its goals, apparently, are to force citizens to eat insects and take COVID shots.
The conspiracies run together, said Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt, who is in town to sound the alarm on extremism: “They think Klaus Schwab is Jewish!”
11:15 a.m.: European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen
11:45 a.m: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He
1:00 p.m.: Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is among a hopefully titled panel on Ukraine’s “post-war” reconstruction
3:00 p.m.: Finnish President Sanna Marin speaks to Fareed Zakaria
3:00 p.m.: Saudi and Qatari royals appear on the same stage to discuss “keeping the lights on”
'Every conversation in Davos begins with talk of Ukraine, my colleague Steve Clemons noted. But every conversation then turns to China. The point of reference is often last week’s Financial Times analysis that “a fundamental reset is taking place in Xi’s foreign and economic policies,” a turn back toward the West and economic openness, and away from Moscow.
That’s unlikely to shift America’s deeply anti-China domestic politics. But with Vice Premier Liu He set to speak Tuesday, I asked a couple of close observers — Peter Orszag and Li Xin — what they’d be listening for:
Peter Goodman, the author of the scathing DAVOS MAN: How the Billionaires Devoured the World, won’t be in town. In this short column for Semafor, he writes of Davos’s place beside the Ukraine war, U.S. China tensions, and climate change:
In Davos, talking is the same thing as doing. The mere existence of a conversation, ideally, a "multi stakeholder dialogue," is tallied up as action.
The World Economic Forum is not a secret government or organized conspiracy. It is a giant business meeting, a chance for the heads of multinational oil giants to sit opposite Persian Gulf potentates — fronted by the performance art of earnest panel discussions aimed at solving the problems of the day.
More than anything, Davos is a prophylactic against change, an elaborate reinforcement of the status quo served up as the pursuit of human progress.
Marc Benioff deep in conversation with Jared Kushner at Time’s party …. Belarus’s democratic leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at Bill Browder’s dinner pleading movingly that her country not be forgotten … a crowd shutting down the promenade for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde … Reuters’ Leela de Kretser cheering for the New York Giants well after midnight at Caprizzi Sportsbar … Angelina Jolie’s stirring speech about refugees playing on a speaker in the men’s room at the swank Goals House …
