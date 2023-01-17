International tourism is set to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, UN says

Tourism in Asia and the Pacific is expected to recover significantly with China —the world's largest outbound market in 2019 — finally reopening its borders, the report states. However, the numbers could be impacted by several countries — at least 32 in January — imposing travel restrictions on China.

The report also notes that a strong U.S. dollar and demand from American tourists will contribute to increasing arrivals, particularly to Europe.

However, the agency reported that because of high inflation and energy costs triggered by the war in Ukraine, tourist spending could be impacted as travelers look to save more money during trips.