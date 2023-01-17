Photos show Greta Thunberg being detained by police at German coal mine protest

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police Tuesday as she protested at a German village that is set to be demolished to expand a coal mine.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist has been with the protesters near the town of Lützerath for several days, and was also forcibly removed from the site on Sunday, according to reports.

Reuters reported that Thunberg was seen sitting alone in a police bus after being detained Tuesday.