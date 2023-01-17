K-pop stars Blackpink beat out the Kardashians and Bella Hadid as 2022's top fashion influencers

"K-Pop idols took over fashion in 2022," the report from influencer marketing platform Lefty states.

It ranked Blackpink member Jisoo as last year's No. 1 fashion influencer, followed by fellow bandmates Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa.

Lefty, which was acquired by the influential fashion press agency Karla Otto in 2021, uses social media reach and engagement to calculate its rankings.

Jisoo, the brand ambassador of Dior, has over 66 million Instagram followers — much fewer than Kardashian and Jenner — but has more engaged fans, creating over 2 billion social media interactions, the report found.

She generated an "earned media value" of $198 million for Dior, which is a marketing term that estimates the amount a brand would have to spend on advertising to create the same amount of exposure.

Cha Eun-woo, a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, came in at No. 9 on the list of Lefty's top influencers, the only man on the list.