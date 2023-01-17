How the world's newspapers are reacting to Biden's classified document scandal

"Trump and his allies gunning for wounded Biden"

In an analysis for South Africa's The Independent Online -- the digital publication service for several national newspapers -- South African journalist, Abbey Makoe opined that Biden's scathing criticism of Trump's classified documents controversy has come back to "haunt him."

"He who lives in a glass house does not throw stones," Makoe wrote. He described Biden as "staggering as a boxer hit hard in the ring" with his opponents circling him like a "clan of hyenas" and the fiasco threatening to undermine the investigation into Trump's classified documents probe.

"But now, the inevitable embarrassment Biden is attempting to manage through every power at his disposal is quickly spiraling into a major political crisis in 2023," Makoe wrote. "As it spreads like wildfire, the Biden scandal threatens to undermine the case for Trump to be charged for the same misdemeanor that the sitting president now stands accused."