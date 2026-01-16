Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Venezuela eases oil investment laws under US pressure

Jan 16, 2026, 6:50am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Nave Photon carrying crude oil from Venezuela.
The Nave Photon carrying crude oil from Venezuela. Antranik Tavitian/Reuters.

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez said she would reform the country’s hydrocarbon laws to ease foreign investment, in a bid to boost its moribund oil industry.

Since ousting former leader Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump has pushed international energy companies to invest in Venezuela, predicting that its oil industry would be “up and running” within 18 months. However, experts have warned that conditions there — including the risk of further violence — may discourage investments, suggesting that it could be years before new projects become productive.

Nonetheless, some firms see an opportunity: Emirati oil giant ADNOC is considering investing in gas projects in the country, which holds some of the world’s largest reserves, Bloomberg reported.

A chart comparing Saudi Arabia and Venezuela’s share of global oil production.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD