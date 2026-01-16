Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US, Taiwan agree trade deal in boost to semiconductor industry

Jan 16, 2026, 7:19am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board.
Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

The US and Taiwan finalized a trade deal that will see Washington cap tariffs on Taiwanese imports, a boost to Taipei’s crucial semiconductor sector, in return for a $250 billion investment to expand chipmaking on American soil.

The announcement — which comes a month after the two agreed their biggest-ever arms deal — highlights deepening relations: Taipei has at times expressed worry, since President Donald Trump returned to office, over the steadfastness of US backing in the face of growing pressure from China on Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

The trade deal also cements Taiwan’s central role in global chipmaking, a day after semiconductor behemoth TSMC pledged to spend as much as $56 billion on strengthening its manufacturing capacity.

A chart showing Taiwan’s exports to the US.
Prashant Rao
AD