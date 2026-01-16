US immigrant visa pause hits 26 African countries

The US will freeze immigrant visa processing from 75 countries — including 26 in Africa — in the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on migration.

The indefinite pause will take effect on Jan. 21 and only affects people applying to live in the US permanently rather than tourists or short-term visa holders. The suspension, which will impact African countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Rwanda, is being applied to nationals whom US authorities believe rely on government welfare.

The Guardian noted research that contradicted the Trump administration’s assertions about immigrant welfare use: A Feb. 2025 paper from the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington, found that immigrants consumed 21% fewer welfare and entitlement benefits than native-born Americans on a per capita basis in 2022.

The latest visa rules follow an expansion in December of a list of countries whose nationals face a travel ban to the US, with 38 nations now affected by a full travel ban or partial restrictions.

