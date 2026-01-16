Events Email Briefings
US charges 26 people for basketball match-fixing scheme

Jan 16, 2026, 7:18am EST
A photo of one of the players indicted.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

US prosecutors charged 26 people for allegedly participating in an international basketball match-fixing scheme, the latest in a number of such scandals since the country legalized sports betting.

More than a dozen US college basketball players are accused of taking part in the fraud, which also involved gambling on China’s professional basketball league. The case represented a “significant corruption of the integrity of sports,” a US attorney said.

Concerns about match fixing have grown since the US Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018: An NBC News poll last year showed that 70% of respondents feared sports gambling “lessens the integrity of the game,” with many fearing that betting could lead to match rigging.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
