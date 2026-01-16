Uganda’s President Museveni takes early lead in election results

Uganda’s longtime President Yoweri Museveni took a commanding lead in early election results as reports of deadly violence emerged following Thursday’s vote.

A senior member of the Ugandan opposition told AFP that security forces shot dead 10 members of his campaign team inside his home on polling day.

Museveni’s administration imposed an internet blackout across the country ahead of the general election and stands accused of brutal repression by multiple rights groups.

The 81-year-old incumbent’s main challenger, the former musician Bobi Wine, has effectively been placed under house arrest, the opposition leader’s party said, with police and military officers surrounding his home in Kampala.

Initial electoral commission results showed Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since seizing power in 1986, with just over 76% of the vote.