Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Trump swerves on health care subsidies

Jan 16, 2026, 5:01am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s new health care plan has a gaping hole: It doesn’t mention the enhanced Obamacare subsidies that lapsed at the end of 2025.

A White House official indicated to reporters that the administration is not closing the door on an extension; rather, the official said, “the president thinks that that is far too narrow a view on what is ailing our health care system, and that’s why he is putting something out that is much broader.”

Still, the snub does little to help GOP lawmakers resuscitate the policy before Democrats wield it against them on the campaign trail.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with Trump on Thursday afternoon and urged him to support extending those expired subsidies.

Trump’s plan calls on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation expanding health savings accounts for Affordable Care Act enrollees, among other things.

Eleanor Mueller and Burgess Everett
AD