Threat of US strike on Iran appears to wane

The immediate risk of a US strike against Iran appeared to wane, which, alongside the suppression of nationwide protests, suggested that the immediate threat to the regime in Tehran had faded.

Officials advised US President Donald Trump that an attack would be unlikely to topple the government, The Wall Street Journal reported, while Israel and Arab governments pressed him not to follow through on his threat of dire consequences against Iran over its crackdown.

Sparse information from behind Iran’s internet blackout suggests “a violent, far-reaching response,” the Financial Times said, with thousands estimated killed.

But Iranian opposition is divided, The Washington Post noted, with a disparate grouping of leftists, monarchists, and republicans holding differing views and lacking a clear leader.