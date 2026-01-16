Global trade deals show diversification away from US

Progress towards new global trade agreements underlined how countries globally are looking to diversify their economic relationships in response to Washington’s protectionism.

Kenya, subject to a 10% US levy, signed a preliminary agreement with China that would give 98% of its exports duty-free access to the Chinese market, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, the prime minister of Canada — which sends three-quarters of its exports to the US — is in Beijing seeking to boost bilateral trade.

The European Union and India have also made progress toward a trade agreement, with a Le Monde columnist saying both sides were “discovering new geostrategic affinities” amid a global realignment in the face of hostility from Washington.