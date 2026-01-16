Events Email Briefings
Global trade deals show diversification away from US

Jan 16, 2026, 6:44am EST
The leaders of Canada and China.
Sean Kilpatrick/Pool via Reuters

Progress towards new global trade agreements underlined how countries globally are looking to diversify their economic relationships in response to Washington’s protectionism.

Kenya, subject to a 10% US levy, signed a preliminary agreement with China that would give 98% of its exports duty-free access to the Chinese market, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, the prime minister of Canada — which sends three-quarters of its exports to the US — is in Beijing seeking to boost bilateral trade.

The European Union and India have also made progress toward a trade agreement, with a Le Monde columnist saying both sides were “discovering new geostrategic affinities” amid a global realignment in the face of hostility from Washington.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
