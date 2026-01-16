Events Email Briefings
German economy grows for first time since 2022

Jan 16, 2026, 6:48am EST
A german car manufacturer.
Christoph Steitz/File Photo/Reuters

Germany’s economy grew 0.2% last year, the first time it has shown annual growth since 2022.

Europe’s largest economy has struggled with declines in its vital manufacturing sector; carmakers in particular have suffered in the face of Chinese competition and US tariffs, while a strong euro has hit exports. Chancellor Friedrich Merz loosened debt laws this year, freeing up cash to boost investment in infrastructure and defense; economists hope the spending spree will result in faster growth this year, but the Bundesbank forecast only a slow recovery.

Europe’s giants have floundered lately — France is also in the economic doldrums — while its traditionally weaker periphery countries, such as Greece, Portugal, and Spain, are faring better.

A chart comparing the GDP growth of the US, UK, Germany, and France since 2010.
Tom Chivers
