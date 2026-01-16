Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Director Spike Lee helps drive diaspora migration to Benin

Jan 16, 2026, 8:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People with African heritage who obtained their Beninese nationality with help from director Spike Lee.
People with African heritage who obtained their Beninese nationality with help from director Spike Lee. Charles Tossou Placide/Reuters.

Around 50 people of African ancestry have migrated to Benin from countries including the US under a citizenship program endorsed by Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee.

The “My Afro Origins” project, launched to tackle historical displacement during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, aims to reconnect descendants of the country with their cultural roots. It also offers pathways to Beninese nationality.

The move is similar to steps taken by other African countries — such as Ghana’s 2019 “Year of Return” program, Guinea-Bissau’s ‘Decade of Return’ initiative, and Sierra Leone’s African Diaspora Accession Program — to help forge greater ties with the diaspora.

Last year Benin designated Lee and his producer-author wife Tonya Lewis Lee as its ambassadors for African Americans in the US.

Preeti Jha
AD